Police investigate threat made to Delta middle school, students evacuated

A threat made to a Delta school Friday is now under investigation.

Police say they were called to the Delta middle school around 12:40 p.m. after a threat was found in a bathroom stall.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office and personnel from the Delta Fire Department helped in evacuating the school and students were not let back in until the Toledo Police Department's K-9 team and Delta police checked out the building.

Police say nothing was found, but that they are looking for the person responsible for the threat.

Delta police are urging anyone with information of the threat to contact the police department at 419-822-3232.

