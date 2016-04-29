Domestic abuse victim claims Lucas Co. Juvenile Court mistake puts her life in danger

Kayla Sobczak is worried a mistake made at Lucas County Juvenile Court could put her life in danger.

It involves a protection order against the father of her son.

Here's what happened:

When Sobczak filed the paperwork, she specifically requested the court white out any personal information about her, specifically her address.

The same documents were sent to the man, but nothing was whited out.

"The safety of myself and my children. I don't want him to show up here. I don't want anything to happen to me or my children. My husband is at work," said Sobczak.

She says the man has a history of domestic violence and has left her bruised and beaten in the past.

She worries he could strike again and that's why she seeks the protection order, because he knows where she lives.

"I would like to have the protection order issued for myself and children to make sure that we have some form of security. That he will not be around or hurt us," said Sobczak.

Juvenile Court has apologized to Sobczak.

She says she turned to WTOL 11 to send out a message.

"Any battered woman should not have to fear their abuser. I feel they should be able to rely on the courts to keep them protected and information private if they request to do so," said Sobczak.

Juvenile Court never responded to WTOL's request for an interview.

