Domestic abuse victim claims Lucas Co. Juvenile Court mistake pu - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Domestic abuse victim claims Lucas Co. Juvenile Court mistake puts her life in danger

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Connect
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Kayla Sobczak is worried a mistake made at Lucas County Juvenile Court could put her life in danger.

It involves a protection order against the father of her son.

Here's what happened:

When Sobczak filed the paperwork, she specifically requested the court white out any personal information about her, specifically her address.

The same documents were sent to the man, but nothing was whited out.

"The safety of myself and my children. I don't want him to show up here. I don't want anything to happen to me or my children. My husband is at work," said Sobczak.

She says the man has a history of domestic violence and has left her bruised and beaten in the past.

She worries he could strike again and that's why she seeks the protection order, because he knows where she lives.

"I would like to have the protection order issued for myself and children to make sure that we have some form of security. That he will not be around or hurt us," said Sobczak.

Juvenile Court has apologized to Sobczak.

She says she turned to WTOL 11 to send out a message.

"Any battered woman should not have to fear their abuser. I feel they should be able to rely on the courts to keep them protected and information private if they request to do so," said Sobczak.

Juvenile Court never responded to WTOL's request for an interview.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly