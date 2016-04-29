Stealing pocketful of change could mean felony charge for parking meter thieves

Earlier this week ParkSmart was alerted that there was something wrong with one of their meters downtown. (Source: WTOL)

Criminals beware - it's a crime that has a lot of risk and very little reward.

Earlier this week ParkSmart was alerted there was something wrong with one of the parking meters downtown.

The meters are equipped with an alert system and GPS.

When they got out to fix it, it was gone.

Shala Logan with Parksmart says a double meter was ripped off from its base.

"They have to weigh a good 50 to 60 pounds to put in your car, so it seems like a lot of work for something you can find in your couch," said Logan.

Shala's not kidding either because the thief only got away with about ten dollars in change.

One of the reasons there isn't a lot of money in the meters is because people can use a mobile app to pay and many slide their credit cards," said Logan.

The meter and the thief are still on the run.

If the police catch the thief, they'll face a felony charge since the high tech meters are worth over a thousand dollars.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.