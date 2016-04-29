Inclusive playground fundraiser near completion

A fundraiser to build a one of a kind playground in Port Clinton is closing in on its goal.

The future Flagship Collaborative Play Place will be the first fully inclusive playground in Northwest Ohio. And its $600,000 fundraising campaign is nearing completion.

The easy access playground has been in the works for over a year.

It will replace the current equipment at Lakeview park, and is designed to allow children with disabilities to play side by side with able bodied children.



"Because it eliminates barriers. So, it shows that everybody wants to play, everybody wants to get out and do things." said Tory Thompson with the Ability Center of Ottawa County. "It shows that people with disabilities are just like everybody else."



After in kind donations, the project needs $600,000; Thursday, the Ability Center marked off another goal.

On Saturday, the Port Clinton Kiwanis Club will hold a fundraiser auction at the Yacht Club to hopefully close the remaining gap.

It is a project the entire community has gotten behind, knowing that Port Clinton as a tourism destination has a larger statewide reach.

"We have such an influx of visitors from as far away as Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton who will be impacted by this as well." said Port Clinton Kiwanis president Steve Pitzer. "So, we're hoping that this is much more than just a community project, it's really a state wide project."

The new park equipment is expected to be delivered on June 3. And the inclusive playground will be put together as a community build.

For information on how you can sign up to volunteer or donate, click here.

