2 suburban Cleveland schools find high lead levels in water

Two schools in a Cleveland suburb have shut off their drinking fountains after finding high levels of lead in the water.

WJW-TV (http://bit.ly/1VWxq1E ) reports Beachwood schools are providing bottled water to affected students and staff.

The district opted to test the water in March and received some results indicating concerning lead levels from two drinking fountains. Other fountains at those schools have been shut down as a precaution and are being tested.

Some schools have chosen to test their water after the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, and reports of other facilities in Ohio finding high lead levels in water from fountains. One central Ohio district that found high levels in some of its fountains has offered blood testing for students and staff.

Information from: WJW-TV, http://www.fox8.com

