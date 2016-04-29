6 SE Ohio school districts close, citing threat to students

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) - Six southeast Ohio school districts have canceled Friday classes because of an unspecified threat against students that originated in the Athens area.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith tells The Athens Messenger (http://bit.ly/1VXuuRE ) his office learned early Friday about a general threat produced around Athens and made toward American students. He says the threat was found around 5 a.m., but he didn't say where or how.

He says local school officials were notified as the validity of the threat is investigated. Smith says the FBI is helping.

The districts that closed are Athens City, Nelsonville-York Local, Federal Hocking, Trimble Local, Alexander Local and Tri-County schools.

In an audio message sent to parents, Athens schools Superintendent Tom Gibbs cited what he described as a "short time frame to respond to the threat."

Information from: The Athens Messenger, http://www.athensmessenger.com/

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.