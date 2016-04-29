Toledo 'urban horse' moved to greener pastures

The Toledo Area Humane Society says a horse that’s been kept in south Toledo is moving to greener pastures.

The Humane Society’s Kelly Pack says a local horse farm offered to board Apache for its owner.

The move is scheduled to happen Friday, which was the deadline given to the owner by the City of Toledo.

Apache had been a Toledo resident on Mozart Street for a little more than a week, but officials say his stay has now worn out its welcome.

Pack says the horse and owner will periodically be checked on to make sure everything is OK.

