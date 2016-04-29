Woman recovering after niece attacks her with bleach - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman recovering after niece attacks her with bleach

Shavone Belcher (Source: Toledo Municipal Court) Shavone Belcher (Source: Toledo Municipal Court)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo woman sustained eye injuries after her niece threw bleach in her face during some sort of altercation, according to Toledo police.  It happened at a home at 1434 Freeman St. in the central city.
 
According to documents obtained by WTOL 11 News, Shavone Belcher got into a fight with her aunt, Torino Belcher. 

Officers say Shavone not only punched her aunt but also threw bleach in her face and eyes. The aunt reported having eye sight issues and burning afterwards.
 
Police say Shavone also damaged her aunt’s car with a hammer by busting out the tail lights and the windshield.
 
Shavone was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Friday morning on charges of assault, domestic violence and criminal damaging. She pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

A judge set her bond at $10 thousand. Her next court date has not been set.

It’s not known what led up to the family feud.

At the time of this report, she remained locked up in the Lucas County Jail.

