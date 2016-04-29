Three men arrested in central Toledo drug bust - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Three men arrested in central Toledo drug bust

Tomas Ramos III,  29 (Source: Toledo Municipal Court) Tomas Ramos III,  29 (Source: Toledo Municipal Court)
Louis Skates, 32 (Source: Toledo Municipal Court) Louis Skates, 32 (Source: Toledo Municipal Court)
Brandi Gaston, 36 (Source: Toledo Municipal Court) Brandi Gaston, 36 (Source: Toledo Municipal Court)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police busted three men in connection with a drug bust early Friday morning. It happened at Nebraska Ave. at Woodstock Ave. in the central part of the city.
 
It started out as a routine traffic stop, after police say the driver of the vehicle, Tomas Ramos III,  29, of Wauseon, ran a stop sign. That’s when they say Ramos drove about six more blocks before pulling over. He was arrested on several traffic violations.
 
Meanwhile, officers arrested two passengers in his vehicle. 

Louis Skates, 32, was charged with possession of crack, carrying a concealed weapon and drug paraphernalia.

Police say they found two crack pipes in the glove box in front of him.

They also arrested Brandi Gaston, 36, for drug paraphernalia. Police say Gaston was found with a crack pipe near his feet.

All three were to be arraigned Friday in Toledo Municipal Court and were being held in the Lucas County Jail at the time of this report.

