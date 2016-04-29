Arsenic levels higher in babies who eat rice cereal

The FDA has issued new guidelines for the best baby foods to give your baby. (Source: D2LY3D/Wikimedia Commons)

The next time your feed your baby you may want to check the ingredient label. A new JAMA Pediatrics study says babies who eat rice cereals have higher arsenic levels in their urine.

The study shows how concentrations of arsenic were twice as high in the urine of infants who ate white or brown rice. Babies who ate rice cereal had the highest levels of arsenic.

"Infant cereal has been recommend as a starting food for a long time," said Dr. Jacob Maciejewski, a ProMedica Pediatrician. "Maybe now we need to start thinking about introducing wheat or oatmeal cereal first or maybe even vegetables first."

Dr. Maciejewski says the link between rice and arsenic levels is not new information. What is are the implications of this study that show feeding your baby rice cereals could impact their intellectual development.

"As they get older they've been shown to have delayed developmental screenings, mental problems," said Dr. Maciejewski.

In April, the FDA proposed a limit of how much arsenic can be in infant rice cereals. The proposal is to cap arsenic at 100 parts per billion. Research from the FDA found more than half of infant rice cereals in stores in 2014 did not meet the proposed level of inorganic arsenic.

Dr. Maciejewski says while this may sound alarming parent's should not panic.

"What we're counseling parents about as far as their diets go. When we introduce foods and what we introduce first. Advice may change from your child three years ago. That's three years old now to your baby that we're seeing now," said Dr. Maciejewski.

Concerned parents should speak to their pediatrician.

