Senator Sherrod Brown talks about massacre in southern Ohio

A second funeral was held Thursday for a victim of the southern Ohio shooting massacre. It was held across the border in Kentucky, with extra security on hand.

For the first time since last Friday's mass shootings in Pike County Senator Sherrod Brown is speaking about the incident.

He says he was saddened and shocked by what happened.

Senator Brown says he has confidence in the law enforcement that has been investigating.

Eight members of the Rhoden family, including one fiancé were found dead at four different properties near Piketon, about 80 miles from Cincinnati.

State investigators and local law enforcement have been on the scene around the clock, and the FBI has offered to help.

But still authorities haven't made any arrests or released a motive, and the killer or killers remain at large.

The Senator says it seems like it's every month we see a mass killing in this country.

“I'm hopeful that and confident that the killer will be arrested and people will be safe, but it's always a tragedy. There's just so much violence in our society and each time we lose a little part of us when there are these kinds of mass killings,” said Senator Brown.

The Senator has offered help for any law enforcement that needs it, but he does feel they are doing a good job.

Visitation will be held on Monday for six of the victims, and then their funerals on Tuesday at a church in West Portsmouth.

