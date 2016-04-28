Local schools scramble after Pilgrim's Pride chicken recall

Local school districts are scrambling after being forced to get rid of the chicken they use for school lunches.

This is tied to the recent recall involving Pilgrim's Pride Chicken.

Inspectors found plastic, wood, rubber and metal in a variety of Pilgrim's Pride products recently.

Thursday, both Perrysburg and Sylvania schools threw out their chicken, and will replace it with another brand.

Toledo Public Schools say they do not use Pilgrim's Pride products for their lunches.

The following statement was sent out to parents by Perrysburg District Superintendent Tom Hosler:

"We were informed today of an expanded food recall on Pilgrim's Pride chicken products by the USDA involving possible extraneous materials. We did have cases that were on the recalled list and they are being destroyed. For the rest of the school year, we will be purchasing chicken nuggets from another chicken processor. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions nationally due to consumption of these products. Following please find a link with more information about the recall here. We take the safety of our children very seriously. We have pulled ALL Pilgrim's Pride chicken nuggets off the shelves at this time, regardless of if they were in the recall list or not. We did not serve any Pilgrim's Pride chicken nuggets during lunch today. All other chicken products that we serve are from different manufacturers."

