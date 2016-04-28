Being top of the class runs in the family for one TPS student

This year's best of the best were awarded high honors on Thursday, as Toledo Public Schools recognized the students who finished first and second in their high school class.

To make it to the top, sometimes all students need is a little sibling rivalry.

Kristen Fink is Rogers High School's 2016 valedictorian.

"I've just put in everything I've had to; studied hard, worked hard," said Kristen.

Although she says she's always worked hard in school, it got a little competitive when her brother, Corey Fink, earned the 2013 valedictorian spot.

But it's all in good fun, Corey says the two are close.

"I've seen how hard she works, how much she's involved in with school, and so to see all that hard work come together is great," said Corey.

Soon they'll share more than a title, they'll share a university.

Corey is a junior at the University of Toledo, majoring in high school education.

This fall, Kristen will join him.

"I plan on going to UT and I plan on majoring in middle childhood education," said Kristen.

Both of the Finks want to teach math.

Kristen joins a list of other talented students who were recognized at the Celebration of Excellence dinner at the Toledo Club.

"Anything with hard work always pays off, and the time and commitment in four years to be the top one and two of your class, it's an exciting award that you can never relive," said Dr. Romules Durant, superintendent of Toledo Public Schools. "So do it while you're in your freshman year and continue to strive on. We're TPS proud, and proud of all our successful students here today."

For the first time, the Toledo Public Schools Foundation awarded 29 scholarships. Dr. Durant says they didn't necessarily go to the top one and two in the class, but to other hardworking students as well.

