Ohio EPA Investigates: Bio-hazard bags from Tate Funeral Home found in Forest Cemetery

Surveillance video shows a black Dodge pickup truck carrying red bags enter the cemetery and then leave empty. (Source: Ohio EPA)

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is asking for your help!

Bio-hazard bags containing possible infectious waste from a closed Toledo funeral home have been found at a local cemetery.

Surveillance video shows an unknown person(s) dumping the material at Forest Cemetery.

Last December, Robert Tate, the owner of Tate Funeral Home on Lagrange Street, was found guilty of four counts of abusing a corpse and permanently forfeited his funeral directors license after eleven corpses were found in various states of decay.

On October 15, about a dozen red bio-hazard bags were discovered along a tree line on the southeast side of Forest Cemetery on Mulberry Street.

The city and state investigation found the bags contained waste from the former Tate Funeral Home.

Video shows a black Dodge pickup truck carrying red bags entering the cemetery. It then leaves empty six minutes later.

The Ohio EPA says infectious waste includes human biological material, blood and bodily fluids as well as other substances.

If you have any information about the people in the video, contact the Ohio EPA at 1-800-686-6930.

