Monroe Co. man accused of 'extreme neglect' in wife's death back - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Monroe Co. man accused of 'extreme neglect' in wife's death back in court

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
Robert Shelton (Source: WTOL) Robert Shelton (Source: WTOL)
MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

A Monroe County man accused of extreme neglect in the death of his wife was back in court this week.

Robert Shelton, 67, and his attorney went before a judge for all of five minutes Thursday. They were told the competency report was not complete and that the review would therefore be pushed back.

Shelton has been out on bond for the last month. He is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter after an investigation by the Michigan state police determined that his 61-year-old wife Debbie had died in his care. 

WTOL 11 is told Shelton’s wife was severely obese and had diabetes. For the last five years Shelton was her caregiver. 

Back in June, Shelton's wife was found unconscious and taken to the hospital. Upon her arrival, emergency room personnel noted she had skin damage from extreme neglect and a very large abscess on her abdomen filled with live maggots. She later passed away.  

If found guilty, Shelton could serve up to 15 years in prison. The competency review has been pushed back to May 12.    

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly