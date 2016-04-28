Monroe Co. man accused of 'extreme neglect' in wife's death back in court

A Monroe County man accused of extreme neglect in the death of his wife was back in court this week.

Robert Shelton, 67, and his attorney went before a judge for all of five minutes Thursday. They were told the competency report was not complete and that the review would therefore be pushed back.

Shelton has been out on bond for the last month. He is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter after an investigation by the Michigan state police determined that his 61-year-old wife Debbie had died in his care.

WTOL 11 is told Shelton’s wife was severely obese and had diabetes. For the last five years Shelton was her caregiver.

Back in June, Shelton's wife was found unconscious and taken to the hospital. Upon her arrival, emergency room personnel noted she had skin damage from extreme neglect and a very large abscess on her abdomen filled with live maggots. She later passed away.

If found guilty, Shelton could serve up to 15 years in prison. The competency review has been pushed back to May 12.

