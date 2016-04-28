Toledo Walleye trade in hockey sticks for baseball bats at Fifth Third Field

Just two days after the Walleye fell to Reading in Game 7 of the playoffs, some of them traded in their sticks for bats.

“Why not? Last day in town here. I think we were at the Mud Hens game yesterday and an opportunity came up for us to be on the field, and it was a lot of fun," said Jake Paterson, Walleye goalie.

And they weren’t too bad in BP - even giving credit where credit is due.

When asked, "Who has the best swing?"

“I’m going to probably have to go with Jared on that one,” said Mike Leone.

“That tells you how high our competition was today,” said Jared Nightingale.

“It was tough," Leone said.

And it was all for fun right?

“Well, you know, I thought I was going to get a call up to the big leagues,” Leone joked.

It was a little tougher than they thought.

“You know, we always joke around that we think we can hit a home run out of here," Nightingale said. "And I don’t think…I think we only hit five out of the infield…but it wasn’t our day, we’ll come back next season better.”

“Yeah, I don’t think Chewy got it out of the infield," Leone said.

But at the end of the day it was all fun and games.

"We need to get our hips through the ball," said Joel Chouinard.

“I think we need a little bit of work to be honest, but it was a lot of fun out here,” Paterson said.

“You know, it was great, it was fun, and a new appreciation. Who says baseball isn’t a cardio sport? We’re a little gassed," Nightingale said.

“I probably ran a couple miles out there," Chouinard said.

“Yeah for sure," Paterson agreed.

While some of the players went golfing and others are preparing to go join the Grand Rapids Griffins, the four that showed up for batting practice said it would be nice to get the whole team there after next season.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.