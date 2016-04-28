Beer flowing again at Findlay brewery damaged by massive fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Beer flowing again at Findlay brewery damaged by massive fire

By Jonathan Monk, Reporter
Connect
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Findlay Brewing Company (Source: WTOL) Findlay Brewing Company (Source: WTOL)
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

After a long wait, the Findlay Brewing Company is back in business for their faithful customers.

The business is recovering from a fire that burned for over 24 hours in January.

On Fridays, the brewery will open for growler filling.

The massive fire on January 25th displaced dozens of residents and forced multiple businesses to either close or move.

The Findlay Brewing Company suffered slightly less damage, but still had to shut down the brewing operation for months.

A few weeks ago, the brew masters began the brewing process.

But, the owners decided to hold off on the full renovations they would need to do to reopen their tap room.

Instead, they will focus on their future home on Crawford street.

"Instead of putting the money into the construction we would have to do here, we are just putting all of our efforts into our new space," said co-owner Aaron Osborne. "We don't have a tentative time frame for that, but we are actively working on it."

Findlay Brewing company will be open for growler filling on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly