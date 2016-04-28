Beer flowing again at Findlay brewery damaged by massive fire

After a long wait, the Findlay Brewing Company is back in business for their faithful customers.

The business is recovering from a fire that burned for over 24 hours in January.

On Fridays, the brewery will open for growler filling.

The massive fire on January 25th displaced dozens of residents and forced multiple businesses to either close or move.

The Findlay Brewing Company suffered slightly less damage, but still had to shut down the brewing operation for months.

A few weeks ago, the brew masters began the brewing process.

But, the owners decided to hold off on the full renovations they would need to do to reopen their tap room.

Instead, they will focus on their future home on Crawford street.

"Instead of putting the money into the construction we would have to do here, we are just putting all of our efforts into our new space," said co-owner Aaron Osborne. "We don't have a tentative time frame for that, but we are actively working on it."

Findlay Brewing company will be open for growler filling on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

