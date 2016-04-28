PHOTOS: Police look for Bowling Green assault suspects - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

PHOTOS: Police look for Bowling Green assault suspects

Bowling Green police are looking for the man seen in a gray sweatshirt that reads "I love loud." (Source: BGPD) Bowling Green police are looking for the man seen in a gray sweatshirt that reads "I love loud." (Source: BGPD)
(Source: BGPD) (Source: BGPD)
Bowling Green police are looking for the people responsible for the assault of a man that took place earlier this week.

They say it happened around 2 a.m. Sunday. A man standing on the street was approached by several people. Four of them began yelling at him before getting physical. 

Now, police are looking for the man seen on surveillance video in a gray sweatshirt that says "I Love Loud." They say he's the one who threw the punches. 

They are also looking for the woman seen wearing a white shirt and green hat. 

The other people seen in the photos were with the group. 

Police say the man was found unconscious and was badly hurt. Now, they're determined to figure out who these people are. 

"It looks like this was somewhat of a random act. There may have been some words exchanged beforehand, but in order for us to solve crimes like this, especially if we don't see them or aren't close to apprehending the suspects, we need the public's help," said Deputy Chief Justin White. 

Police describe the man in the gray sweatshirt as a black male, 5'10" to 6" tall, about 260 to 300 pounds. The woman with him is a white female, 5'03" to 5'06", 150 to 170 pounds. 

If you have any information, call the Bowling Green Police Department at (419) 352-2571 or the Wood County Crime Stoppers at (877) 325-7867. 

