Owner given Friday deadline to remove horse from city limits

Reporting by Jonathan Monk, Reporter
Apache's owner has until Friday to remove the horse from city limits. (Source: WTOL) Apache's owner has until Friday to remove the horse from city limits. (Source: WTOL)

    WTOL 11 reached out to the Humane Society who had checked out the situation earlier in the day. They said the owners told them that their trailer had broken down and was being repaired.  

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

It's a story taking over social media - a horse named Apache living within the city limits.  

Apache has been an official Toledo resident for a little over a week, but the Toledo Area Humane Society says his stay has now worn out its welcome. 

The owner, Wayne Banks, says he's taken care of and ridden horses his whole life. 

But here's the problem. He's owned this horse for about six months. Last week, his boarding arraignment fell through, leaving him in search for a new boarding option in the area. 

So, in the meantime Banks is keeping the horse in a south Toledo neighborhood on Mozart Street. 

He declined to talk on camera, saying he had nothing to defend. 

The humane society has been in touch with Banks since last week, but now they say they are concerned the horse doesn't have a proper shelter. 

Then on Thursday, the humane society told Banks he had until Friday afternoon to find a suitable shelter or they would remove the horse from the property. 

"We've heard no reports that the horse has been abused or not in very good shape," said Kelly Pack, director of development and marketing for the Toledo Area Humane Society. "No one has told us that, but we're just trying to make sure that it is being well cared for." 

Banks was confident he would be able to find a shelter option for Apache before Friday's deadline. 

