Construction at former Riviera Maia complex on schedule to lease first unit

Just two weeks ago, the Michigan Development group Contour Development purchased the Riviera Maia apartment complex. The goal was to have the first unit ready to lease in six weeks, and they are still on schedule with that goal date.

Right now, crews are concentrating all their efforts on three buildings. One of the three is set to be finished in just four weeks, with 16 units ready to lease.

Piles of lumber are on the grounds, roofers are completely rebuilding roofs, and workers are also inside stripping every unit down.

Paula Papow is the property manager for Larchmont Estates. She says the property will be transformed into something you would find in Perrysburg or Sylvania.

"We will have full amenities. We will have a club house, a pool, a pet park for pet lovers and a playground for the little ones," said Papow.

Most units will come standard with granite counter tops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.

"There are different apartment complexes around. However, nobody is offering what we are trying to offer, which is luxury affordable living," Papow said.

Larchmont Estates will have studios, one, two and three bedroom units. Rent starts at just under $500 a month for a studio and $725 a month for a two bedroom unit.

The leasing trailer is open Monday through Saturday and they are offering incentives.

To take a look at all the floor plans and prices click here for Larchmont Estates website.

