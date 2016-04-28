Construction at former Riviera Maia complex on schedule to lease - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Construction at former Riviera Maia complex on schedule to lease first unit

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Larchmont Estates) (Source: Larchmont Estates)
(Source: Larchmont Estates) (Source: Larchmont Estates)
(Source: Larchmont Estates) (Source: Larchmont Estates)
(Source: Larchmont Estates) (Source: Larchmont Estates)
(Source: Larchmont Estates) (Source: Larchmont Estates)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Just two weeks ago, the Michigan Development group Contour Development purchased the Riviera Maia apartment complex. The goal was to have the first unit ready to lease in six weeks, and they are still on schedule with that goal date. 

Right now, crews are concentrating all their efforts on three buildings. One of the three is set to be finished in just four weeks, with 16 units ready to lease. 

Piles of lumber are on the grounds, roofers are completely rebuilding roofs, and workers are also inside stripping every unit down. 

Paula Papow is the property manager for Larchmont Estates. She says the property will be transformed into something you would find in Perrysburg or Sylvania. 

"We will have full amenities. We will have a club house, a pool, a pet park for pet lovers and a playground for the little ones," said Papow.  

Most units will come standard with granite counter tops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. 

"There are different apartment complexes around. However, nobody is offering what we are trying to offer, which is luxury affordable living," Papow said. 

Larchmont Estates will have studios, one, two and three bedroom units. Rent starts at just under $500 a month for a studio and $725 a month for a two bedroom unit. 

The leasing trailer is open Monday through Saturday and they are offering incentives. 

To take a look at all the floor plans and prices click here for Larchmont Estates website. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly