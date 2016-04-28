Sauder Village season opens with Quilt Show

Sauder Village is beginning another season with its 40th annual Quilt Show. It runs April 26 through May 1.

The event features hundreds of quilts, unique demonstrations, special exhibits, shopping, workshops and more.

During the show, hundreds of quilters will be sharing their talents as both traditional and modern interpretations of quilts are on display in Founders Hall.

Each year the show is a new experiences since once a quilt has been exhibited, it cannot be re-entered into the Sauder Village Show.

The show runs now through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $16 for adults and $10 for students ages 6-16.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 OH-2, Archbold, OH 43502.

