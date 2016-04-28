Police to increase patrols during prom weekends - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police to increase patrols during prom weekends

By Sarah Oehler, Anchor
Increased patrols and checkpoints are part of the game plan for the upcoming prom weekends for Toledo, Perrysburg and Sylvania schools.

The Ohio State Patrol and Toledo police will be working together to keep drivers safe on the road.
 
Part of that work includes visiting high schools to educate them on the long term affect a DUI, or more seriously, an injury or death can have on a young person's future.

Lieutenant William Bowers with Ohio State Patrol's Toledo post says he meets high school students all the time who are positive influencers at their schools. They're making plans to celebrate legally, with alcohol-free parties.

Lt. Bowers wants other students to look beyond just having fun on prom night to make sure an arrest isn't part of it.

“If someone gets arrested, that's going to be on their driving record the rest of their life,” Bowers said. “And we're going to call their parents. If we can't get their parents, they’re going to the juvenile detention center.”
 
There will be more sobriety checkpoints on the road even before the prom nights. Lt. Bower says this is typically the time of year they begin to see more impaired drivers on the road.
 
He cautions if alcohol is found at a party or in the car where there are underage students, they could also be arrested and charged.

