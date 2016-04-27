First Energy, AEP plans to increase customer rates put on hold

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ruled Thursday that AEP and First Energy plans to increase electricity rates for customers in Ohio has to be put on hold.

The Federal Agency says the changes cannot go into effect until they can determine if any federal laws are being broken.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plans of the utility companies late last month.

The companies have 30 days to submit revised plans for consideration.

For more information on the ruling, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.