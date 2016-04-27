Showdown in Springfield, Maumee high school softball

There was a showdown Wednesday afternoon in high school softball.

Springfield going for their fifth straight NLL title. Blue Devils going up against a tough Maumee team that is 12 to 1 and 6 to 0 in league play. And the game was a pitcher's duel.

For Maumee it was Kiara Hurley taking the circle. She fanned the first eight batters she faced. She would end up with 12 strikeouts in the game. And Allison LaPoint was the hurler for Springfield. She finished off the day with nine K's in the contest.

Both teams had their opportunities throughout the game. They both left runners stranded in the fourth inning, and Springfield had two girls out at the plate.

It was scoreless going into the bottom of the sixth.

Blue Devils' catcher Kierra Hague singled to lead off the inning. Then Kelsey Uhl came up, laid down the bunt to move Hague to second, but that wasn't enough, she headed for third, got in a rundown and was called safe at third.

While the Panthers contested the call, Hague remained safe at third with one out.

Up to bat with LaPoint, stellar in the circle, and helped herself out in the box. LaPoint drove a grounder up the middle for an RBI single. She would finish off the game in the top of the seventh to hang on and get the 1 to 0 win.

Springfield hands Maumee their first league loss of the season, and stays in contention for the NLL title.

"We don't want to call it a must-win, but we felt it kind of was to stay in the race," said Rob Gwozdz, Springfield head coach.

In regards to the play that became the game winner, Gwozdz says that's how this game goes.

"It just shows you how close and how tight this game goes," said Gwozsz. "We had to bunt to move the kid over. Got caught up in a rundown. Nine out of 10 times she's probably out, but she squeaked through and get there safe, and then Allie comes through with a base hit. It's a game of inches, no doubt."

For LaPoint, it's all about her team.

"Our team's main quote this year is to live in the moment to get the job done at that moment. My team always has my back when I'm on the mound, and I couldn't do it without my team," said LaPoint.

