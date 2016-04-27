Owners of Pistons, Cavs trying to bring MLS to Detroit

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert are teaming up to try to bring a Major League Soccer team to downtown Detroit.

MLS says Commissioner Don Garber will be in Detroit on Wednesday for meetings with the potential ownership group, and there's a news conference scheduled for that day. Garber recently said Detroit was a candidate to get a team.

Gores and Gilbert, both of whom graduated Michigan State, said in a joint statement: "Detroit is rising and we know firsthand the power of sports to lift a community and drive a civic renaissance. We are very excited about the prospect of bringing Major League Soccer to Detroit and building an ownership group that represents a cross-section of investors."

