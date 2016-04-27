Special benefit screening of 'Mother's Day' helps charity Gabby's Ladder

The screenwriter of the star-studded movie Mother's Day is hosting a special charity benefit screening of the film this Saturday in Monroe, Michigan.

The special showing is April 30 at the Phoenix Theatres Mall of Monroe.

The movie is a super-star ensemble from director Garry Marshall (known for Pretty Woman and Valentine's Day) and brings together Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts and Jason Sudeikis in a big-hearted comedy.

The screenplay was co-written by Tom Hines, now a Monroe-area resident.

The benefit showing will raise money for Monroe charity Gabby’s Ladder, a non-profit family grief center which provides counseling and support to children and families in their critical time of need.

Hines and his wife Lauri will be on hand following the movie for a Q & A to answer any questions about the making of Mother’s Day or any other questions regarding their time in Hollywood.

"I was lucky enough to spend the majority of my time in LA working for Garry Marshall,” Tom Hines said. “Mother's Day is a culmination of 20 years of working and learning from him on projects like Runaway Bride, Princess Diaries and Valentine's Day. Fortunately he's a man that shares his talent with others. Spending 20 years with someone else, I might still only know how to take a lunch order.”

Advance sale ticket prices for the event are $25 and can be purchased by contacting Gabby’s Ladder or by visiting the Monroe Bank & Trust main branch. Remaining tickets, if any, can also be purchased for $30 at the door the night of the event.

For complete information on Gabby’s Ladder and how you can help click here.

