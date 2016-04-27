Study: Suicide rates on the rise among women

A troubling new study from the Center for Disease Control says suicides are on the rise in the U.S.

The new CDC study shows that suicide rates among women are up. And here in Lucas County the trend among women is the same.

Officials say young girls 10 to 14, especially, are reporting feeling depressed, having levels of high anxiety and even suicidal thoughts. And both boys and girls are often afraid to talk about it. Which is why local suicide prevention advocates want to get more information to families and teachers about the signs to look for in what is a preventable tragedy.

Robin Isenberg, the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness chapter here in Lucas County, says triggers range from bullying to pressures at school, and often it is worse when mental illness goes undetected. But she says we are not powerless against this growing problem.

“You're definitely not alone. Reach out to someone. You should never feel ashamed or afraid to tell someone if you're feeling down or feeling like you might want to take your life,” said Isenberg.

For more help click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.