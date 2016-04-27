Lucas Co. Sheriff's office gets new app, DART website

Rather than searching through a website or sitting on hold over the phone to get the information you need, the Lucas County Sheriff's Office has an app for that.

They are the first law enforcement agency in northwest Ohio to have an app.

It’s not only going to help you out with the questions you have, but it will also help staff so they do not have to answer as many phone calls.

From contact numbers to useful links, information on CCW, DARE and D.A.R.T, the app has ever thing. You will also have the ability to search sex offenders and those booked in the jail.

“It’s a really good source of information for the Sheriff's Office because people call here every day with so many questions and now those questions can be answered with the click of a button,” said Deputy Chris King.

Besides the app, the Sheriff's office also launched a website just for the Drug Abuse Response Team (DART).

Deputy Chris King is the brains behind the app and DART's website; he said the project was personal and a way to say thanks.



“It touches home for me because I have family members who are suffering from the addiction of heroin. I’ve lost a couple family members to overdosing so it was pretty personal to me so it was the reason why I offered my help to do the dart family because they are helping my family too,” said Deputy Chris King.

Deputy King and the Sheriff's office hope this provides an easy way for families to access the information and resources they need to help a loved one battling an addiction.

As for the app, you can find it in the app store or the android market place. Just search Lucas County Sheriff.

