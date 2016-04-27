Bed Bugs: Dos and Don'ts on how to prevent them

A new study found bed bugs are attracted to certain colors more than others.

Now, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department wants you to know what to 'do' and what 'not to do' if you come across them!

The health department doesn't think bed bugs are on the increase, but more people are aware of the problem and they're reporting it more than ever to environmental health experts.

They say here is something you can do to prevent them.

The health department has created extensive information on bed bugs, on their website.

There are bed bugs "Dos and Don'ts," like don't ignore them, don't pick up someone's discarded furniture and reduce clutter around your house.

There is also information on what to do when you're traveling, like thoroughly inspecting a hotel room the minute you walk in the door.

We also discovered good information on how to prevent them from getting into your house and where they like to hide.

The more you know, the less chance they have of taking over your life!

“Do we have an issue in Toledo? I think everywhere has an issue with bed bugs. Let's face it, there's a yuck factor here. It's not a public health issue that we know of, because all the testings that have been done so far, they don't really transmit any diseases, but let's face it, it's a mental health issue because you don't want them in your house. You don't want to get bit by them,” said Eric Zgodzinski, Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

It's also hard to get rid of bed bugs at your home. The Health Department says you should call a professional - don't do it yourself.

