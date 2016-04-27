Rossford Fire dept. is looking to hire firefighters

The Rossford fire and rescue team needs your help. Right now their looking to hire up to four new fire fighters.

This is a big deal because if they don't fill the open positions, they could potentially be down, 13 people from a full staff.

"What's happening as society changes and gets busier we don't have a lot of people to make calls after four o'clock when the station is staffed for the eight hours, between 8 A.M. to 4 P.M., seven days a week,” said Rossford Fire Chief Josh Drouard.

It's been years since the Rossford fire station was at full staff of 35 people.

Currently they are managing all calls with 26 fire fighters and the chief is expecting to lose three of those employees for various reasons.

"We're not hitting the panic button, but we're identifying these people who might leave here. We need to fill them especially because we lost that same amount last year,” said Drouard.

The new hires would take months to get trained. And each of them would get an hourly wage based on the number of calls they make.

These new employees would be valuable helping with situations like earlier this week with a barn fire and responding to multiple mutual aid calls.

"Those folks didn't get to bed until five in the morning after responding to quarter till. And some of them had to go to work the next day or school or whatever they had to do,” said Drouard.

If you're interested in becoming a Rossford Fire Fighter, the application is up on the city's website and on the fire department's Facebook page.

