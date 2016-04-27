3-day pothole blitz continues in Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

3-day pothole blitz continues in Toledo

Reporting by Amanda Fay, Anchor
and Steven Jackson, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Action is now being taken to fix one of the biggest frustrations in Toledo – potholes.

For the next three days, 10 to 12 crews will be out on the roads fixing the craters. The Division of Streets, Bridges and Harbor says they will be working 10 hour days to address more than 700 potholes.

On Wednesday, the blitz began out in west Toledo on Alisdale near Kenwood.  

During the winter months crews used cold patch, which doesn’t last long. This time around crews are using hot patch, a more permanent solution to the pothole problem.

Toledo residents are welcoming the pothole blitz. 

“I think that’s great because people get their tires or their wheels damaged and if you don't know they are there, they can be very dangerous,” said Duane Ramsey, Toledo resident.  

To report a pothole call the Engage Toledo hotline at 419-936-2020.  

