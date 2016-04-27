Scam asks for victim donations in Pike Co. murder case

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader have issued a warning for a scam that is targeting those sympathetic to the Pike County shooting victims.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office received information from a resident saying he received a call from a man indicating he was with the Sheriff's Office and was soliciting a donation to benefit the victims in the multiple murder case. While Attorney General DeWine and Sheriff Reader are both appreciative of the generosity from the community, please note that these calls are not from the Sheriff's Office. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be with the Sheriff's Office, please do not send money.

Following tragedies and disasters, some scam artists may try to take advantage of potential donors. Those interested in making a donation should conduct basic research to ensure their donations will be used as intended, not pocketed by a scammer.

Ohioans can report potential scams to the Ohio Attorney General's Office at 800-282-0515 or at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.