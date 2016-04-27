Ohio lawmaker pushes FDA to ban powdered caffeine

It only takes one teaspoon of powdered caffeine to potentially end a life. That's why state lawmakers are calling on the FDA to ban concentrated caffeine products.

A spoonful of powdered caffeine is the equivalent of 25 cups of coffee. It's easily accessible through online retailers and it's caused some to lose their lives, including one Ohio teen.

Last June, Ohio became the first state to ban pure caffeine after Cleveland teen Logan Stiner overdosed and died from it.

Stiner passed away just days before his high school graduation. His parents said he had planned to study chemical engineering at the University of Toledo.

But despite the ban, powdered caffeine can still be purchased online.

Just Wednesday, WTOL 11 found the substance available on multiple websites for as little as $5.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is leading the charge along with other lawmakers, urging the FDA to issue a federal ban on all concentrated

caffeine products.

“It’s past time for the FDA to ban the retail sale period. To get the FDA to move faster, ban it online, ban it in store,” said Sen. Brown. “Make no mistake, even a small amount of powdered caffeine can result in a tragedy.”

The FDA did issue a warning last August cautioning consumers about the dangers of concentrated caffeine products.

The organization did not comment on a potential ban, but said it will continue to monitor the market for dangerous products and encourage Poison Control Centers to report calls related to caffeine overdoses.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.