MISSING: 17-year-old girl out of Wood Co.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in locating a missing teen.

Danielle Irwin, 17, from Bowling Green, Ohio was last seen on April 24. She is 5'2", 130 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Police say she has a dime-sized mole on the left side of her neck and a pea-sized mole on the right side of her nose. She also wears glasses.

WTOL 11 is told she could be a with 18-year-old Jeremy Hutchinson. The car involved is described as a 2-door 2000 black Mercury Cougar.

If you see Danielle, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 419-354-9001.

