Northview HS Head Hockey Coach steps down after 8 seasons

After leading the Northview Wildcats to two State Championships, Head Hockey Coach Mike Jones is stepping down.

Jones informed his team of the decision Wednesday afternoon. Jones took over for legendary coach Jim Cooper back in 2008.

During his his eight years with the team he led the Wildcats to the schools first two State Championships in 2012 and 2014, and led Northview to the State Championship game four times. He finished with a 154-74-23 record. He was also the Northwest Hockey Conference Coach of the Year three times.

“The emotion is one of a little bit of sadness, because I love what I do. But on top of that it’s kind of a rebirth. It’s exciting because there’s going to be someone who’s just as qualified as I am or more qualified that’s going to walk through these doors and continue to carry on the tradition," said Jones. "This thing is much bigger than Mike Jones, that’s for sure. I’m just a small piece in the puzzle. So it needed to take place. It needed to take place now so that Chris Irwin could get his walking shoes on and put that search out and really find the next candidate that’s going to take care of this thing.”

Before playing professionally, Jones played at Northview and Bowling Green State University.

Read Jones thank you letter here.

