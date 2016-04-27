Toledo Zoo's beloved white rhinoceros Lulu passes away

Sad news over at the Toledo Zoo. Officials say one of the most beloved animals, 47-year-old Lulu, a geriatric female southern white rhinoceros, died comfortably in her sleep of natural causes.

Lulu had been a Toledo Zoo resident for nearly 30 years. At 47, she was estimated to be the seventh oldest white rhino in a U.S. zoological institution.

According to the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) Southern White Rhino Species Survival Plan (SSP) studbook, the average life expectancy is 33.9 years.

Zoo officials say Lulu enjoyed a good life at the Toledo Zoo and her long tenure is a testament to the excellent care she received.

“It is always sad to lose such a beloved and iconic animal as Lulu, but when you look at her advanced age and the excellent care she has received for so many years, we are proud of the time she shared with us. She truly enriched the lives of the animal staff and so many guests over the years,” said Toledo Zoo associate veterinarian, Dr. Kirsten Thomas.

In December of 2015, it was noticed that Lulu was showing signs of respiratory difficulty. In consultation with many of the top rhino medical experts in the U.S., it was determined Lulu had congestive heart failure. She is thought to be the first white rhino successfully treated through drug therapy for advanced congestive heart failure. Lulu’s close relationship with her keepers enabled animal care staff to monitor her closely and effectively treat her with palliative care. The animal care staff continued to provide comfort and quality of life care for Lulu until her death.

“Lulu was a cherished member of the Toledo Zoo for nearly three decades, during which millions of visitors marveled at her in wonder. She was an amazing ambassador for her species and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts go out to all who loved her, especially to her keepers that cared for her for so many years,” said the Zoo’s executive director, Jeff Sailer.

Lulu’s longtime companion, Sam, age 42, continues to reside in Tembo Trail where animal care staff will provide additional enrichment and closely monitor his behavior.

