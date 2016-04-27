Teen faces assault charge after knocking out bus driver's teeth

A 17-year-old is facing a felony charge after police say he punched a Toledo Public School bus driver in the face three times Tuesday.

It happened on Melody Lane near Hill Avenue. Police responding to the assault arrived to find 70-year-old bus driver David Kornowa with a split lip and a swollen left eye. They say some of his teeth were also knocked out.

Kornowa then pointed to the suspect, who was standing in the driveway of a home on Melody, and told police he was the one who assaulted him.

When police spoke to the suspect, who told them Kornowa had thrown the first punch.

From what the suspect told police they believe Kornowa may have given the suspect's sister $20 for a non-district fundraiser, and when he asked her for $10 in change, the suspect got mad and hit the driver.

According to the suspect, Kornowa egged him on by asking him to come over to the bus so he could "call him a thief to his face." He said when he did come over to the bus Kornowa began yelling at him and attempted to spit on him. He said Kornowa then tried to punch him in the face twice, but he avoided the hits and swung back. He said he then walked away.

Other students were on the bus at the time of the incident. Officials say they were the ones who called 911.

TPS officials say all other students were safe and situations like this are rare.

"Situations like this are very rare in Toledo Public Schools. It's been more than 15 years since we've had any sort of physical altercation with a bus driver and a student or somebody from the community or a parent, etc. So it is a rare situation," said Brian Murphy, TPS Chief of Staff.

TPS officials say that driver is at home recovering. They say he will remain on leave until the investigation wraps up.

The suspect, a student at Westfield Achievement, was arrested and is being held at the Juvenile Corrections Center. He is now facing a charge of felonious assault.

Toledo police are working with those in charge of the bus to recover surveillance video of the incident, which remains under investigation.

