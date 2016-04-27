Making Mothers' Day special with tips from Meijer

Make Mother’s Day truly special by having the kids help make, and clean up after, a Mother’s Day brunch. Children as young as 2 years old can help in the kitchen. The time you invest with your children, or grandchildren, will be well worth the effort provides a lifetime of benefits:

Encourages kids to try healthy foods.

Provides a sense of accomplishment and contribution to the family.

Kids are more interested in family meals when they help to prepare food.

Builds “Kitchen Confidence” in children.

Increases quality time that parent spend with their kids.

Cooking together provides a great opportunity to teach children about the importance of food safety and kitchen safety. Teach the importance of hand-washing, clean surfaces, care with sharp objects, and caution with hot stoves and pots and pans.



Kitchen Tasks for Young Children:

At 2 years:

Rinse vegetables or fruits

Snap green beans

Place things in trash

Tear lettuce or greens

Help “read” a cookbook by turning pages Wipe tables

Make “faces” out of pieces of fruits and vegetables

Hand items to adult put away (such as after grocery shopping)

At 3 years - All that a 2-year-old can do, plus:

Add ingredients

Talk about cooking

Scoop or mash potatoes

Squeeze citrus fruits

Stir pancake batter

Knead and shape dough

Name and count foods

Help assemble a pizza

At 4 years - All that a 3-year-old can do, plus:

Set the table

Crack eggs

Help measure dry ingredients

Help make sandwiches & tossed salads

Peel eggs and some fruits, such as oranges and bananas

At 5 years - All that a 4-year-old can do, plus:

Measure liquids

Cut soft fruits with a dull knife

Burrito Maker Omelet

Serves 1

Ingredients:

2 True Goodness® by Meijer Organic large eggs, lightly scrambled

1 tablespoon Meijer shredded cheese

1 tablespoon chopped green pepper

1 tablespoon chopped red pepper

1 tablespoon chopped onion

1-2 tablespoons True Goodness® by Meijer Salsa

Directions:

Preheat Breakfast Burrito Maker until the green PREHEAT light comes on. Lift cover, top ring and cooking plate. Add eggs and cheese to bottom ring of Breakfast Burrito Maker. Lower cooking plate and top ring. Add peppers and onions to center of cooking plate. Close cover. Set timer and cook 4 minutes. Slide out cooking plate by rotating handle clockwise. Lift cover and rings; carefully remove omelet with plastic spatula. Fold omelet in half. Serve with salsa.

TEST KITCHEN TIP: Add precooked crumbled turkey sausage or bacon when adding peppers and onions if desired.

Tropical Fruit Salad

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

3/4 cup True Goodness by Meijer Coconut Flakes

2 Tbsps. True Goodness by Meijer honey

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh mint

Zest and juice of 1/2 lime

2 kiwis, peeled and sliced

1 banana, peeled and sliced on the bias

1 small bunch red grapes, halved

1 Mango cut into chunks (thaw if using frozen)

2 cups fresh pineapple, peeled, cored and cut into 1” cubes

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spread the coconut out on a baking sheet. Toast until golden, about 5 minutes. Remove from the baking sheet to a small bowl to cool. Whisk together the honey, mint, lime zest and juice. Add the kiwis, banana, grapes, mango and pineapple and toss, making sure all the fruit is coated with the dressing. Sprinkle with the coconut before serving.

True Goodness Energy Bites

Makes approx. 26 bites

Ingredients:

½ cup True Goodness by Meijer Creamy Peanut Spread

1/3 cup True Goodness by Meijer Organic Honey

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 cup True Goodness by Meijer Old Fashioned Oats

¼ cup ground flaxseed

¼ cup hemp seeds

2/3 cup True Goodness by Meijer Organic Unsweetened Coconut Flakes

2 Tbsps. True Goodness by Meijer Organic Semisweet Chocolate Chips

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together in a medium sized bowl until well combined. Roll into tablespoon sized balls and place in the refrigerator to set for 30 minutes. Serve cold or at room temperature. Enjoy with iced or hot tea.

Canadian Bacon, Egg and Cheese Muffin

Serves 1

Ingredients:

1 English muffin, split

1 slice American cheese

1 slice Canadian bacon (or Ham)

1 True Goodness® by Meijer Organic large egg, lightly scrambled

Directions:

Preheat Breakfast Sandwich Maker until green PREHEAT light comes on. Lift cover, top ring and cooking plate. Place bottom half of English muffin, split-side up in bottom ring of Breakfast Sandwich Maker. Top with cheese and Canadian bacon. Lower cooking plate and top ring. Add egg to cooking plate. Top with remaining muffin half, split-side down. Close cover. Cook 4 to 5 minutes. Slide out cooking plate by rotating handle clockwise. Lift cover and rings; carefully remove sandwich with plastic spatula.

