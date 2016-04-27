Mom jailed after locking kids outside

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo mom spent the night in jail after police say she locked her kids out of their own home.

It happened Tuesday on the 1000 blk. of Klondike St. in the central city.



According to Toledo police, Tamar Williamson padlocked the door to the house to “keep the children out of the house until she returned home.”



Williamson was arrested and charged with child endangerment. She was scheduled to face a judge Wednesday in Toledo Municipal Court.

It’s not known why she locked them out of the house or who reported it to police.



