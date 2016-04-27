Fighter jets to conduct alert system tests in Toledo, Sandusky

People living in and around Toledo and Sandusky may hear and see some loud fighter jets Wednesday.

Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will be testing the Aerospace Control alert system between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 a.m.

The purpose of the test is to increase coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, the Federal Aviation Administration and the 180th Fighter Wing.

The routine tests are scheduled for the morning, but weather may cause delays.

