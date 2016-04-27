Fighter jets to conduct alert system tests in Toledo, Sandusky - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fighter jets to conduct alert system tests in Toledo, Sandusky

People living in and around Toledo and Sandusky may hear and see some loud fighter jets Wednesday.

Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will be testing the Aerospace Control alert system between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 a.m.

The purpose of the test is to increase coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, the Federal Aviation Administration and the 180th Fighter Wing.

The routine tests are scheduled for the morning, but weather may cause delays.

  Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

  Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

  Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

