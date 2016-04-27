North Baltimore woman arrested, charged with man's death

A North Baltimore woman arrested this morning, charged with a man's death.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Alexis De Los Reyes on Tuesday, April 26.

She's charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide.

Reyes was indicted by a Wood County Grand Jury earlier in April for the death of Alexander Sabatino.

He died in January 2016.

Court documents obtained by WTOL 11 say drugs were involved.

It's unknown when she will be arraigned.

