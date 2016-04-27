Gradnation summit to discuss issues impacting graduation rates

Local parents got the chance to discuss issues impacting graduation rates in the Toledo area Wednesday at a summit hosted by Aspire, a Toledo-based group that works toward empowering children in Lucas County.

The summit provided an opportunity for parents and caregivers to share their experiences and discuss issues impacting school attendance and performance of middle and high school age youth. Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant was among area leaders in business, education, policy and philanthropy at the summit.

The summit was one of 100 Nationwide Convened by America's Promise Alliance with Premier Sponsor AT&T.

