Young Toledo fashion designer speaks at benefit fashion show

Young Toledo fashion designer speaks at benefit fashion show


TOLEDO, OH

A local, young fashion designer and winner of a hit television show spoke to the public at a benefit fashion show, Wednesday. 

It was the annual Toledo Opera Guild luncheon and fashion show at the Toledo Club. Maya Ramirez, winner of Project Runway Junior spoke at the event. The Toledo School for the Arts student won the competition earlier this year. 

The benefit fashion show featured designs from Ragazza Boutique, Elegant Rags, Vivian Kate, Blue by Atlas Bridal Shop, Sophia Lustig shops, and Josie Wills. 

WTOL 11's Emilie Voss was also at the sold-out event. 

