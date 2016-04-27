Out-of-control driver rolls car in south Toledo

An out-of-control driver hit several cars around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27.

This happened on Jervis Street and Boody Street in south Toledo.

Toledo police say the driver barreled through neighborhoods and hit multiple parked cars.

The car then rolled on its roof.

One passenger went to the hospital for minor injuries.

The other people in the car ran off on foot.

Police caught one person in the neighborhood at the time this was published.

