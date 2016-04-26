City of Perrysburg may limit smoking in parks

Smokers may soon have to think twice before lighting up in parts of Perrysburg.

New legislation is in the works, which could create new cigarette guidelines in city parks. Council members say it wouldn't be a complete ban, but it would limit smoking to designated areas.

People had mixed opinions on smoking at city parks.

“The whole idea of smoking around kids is awful to me,” Steve Moreaum who visits Perrysburg parks.

“Outside its god given earth. You can smoke anywhere you want," said another person.

But soon, you might not be able to smoke in certain areas here.

One Perrysburg city council member says he's been getting complaints about cigarette smoking in the parks, which is why he wants to create designated smoking areas.



“Where it's away from picnic areas, away from ball diamonds, away from communal areas,” said Perrysburg City Councilman Rick Rettig.



The smoking spaces would also have containers for people to properly dispose of their cigarettes so they don't end up on the ground.



“It allows people to have an area they can go to with their children and feel as if they are not going to have smoking around their children,” said Rettig.



It's something some people say is a great idea.



“They might think its ok and do it themselves or they could see a cig butt and pick it up,” said Steven Moreau, visitor of Perrysburg parks.



Others say they already mindful on where they decide to light up.



“I keep it away from other people you have to respect other people,” said Nicole Monroe, visitor of Perrysburg parks.

Legislation on the topic is expected to be introduced next month. If approved, the new rules would go into effect next year.

Council members say there would be an enforcement aspect to the policy, but details of that have not been worked out yet.

