Fulton Co. signs 20-year water deal with Toledo

In what some members of Toledo City Council are calling a surprising deal, Fulton County signed on to receive Toledo water for the next 20 years. Council approved the deal at a meeting Tuesday.

The water agreement ensures Fulton County will still be a customer of Toledo water, but according to city leaders, at a cheaper cost.

It's a negotiation councilwoman Lindsay Webb, says she was surprised to see.

"I think that Fulton County had a number of different options that they were pursuing and based on kinda my read of the political situation, I didn't really think Fulton County was going to stay with Toledo," said Webb.

Webb calls the deal a good thing, as she looks for more talks on creating a regional water authority.

"When people think about a regional authority or a regional approach to water, they think about the ability of our customers, like Fulton County, Sylvania, etc., for them to be able to have a greater say in strategic direction of the water plant, the infrastructure, and also rates, and I think that's a reasonable conversation that we need to engage in," said Webb.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says she's not sure what a regional water body would look like, but it is being talked about.

"It will provide for us a better collaboration with our customers and also working to ensure that we maintain that customer base," said Hicks-Hudson.

She went on to say that thinking about water in a regional context is not just about keeping our drinking water clean.

"We should also talk about how we protect as a region the watershed, and for me that's - those are, those are, those things go hand-in-hand," said Hicks-Hudson.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson says they're waiting to hear back on a few water studies.

City leaders say Toledo provides water to 11 other areas.

