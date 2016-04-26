Mercy Medical Center gets green light on ER expansion

St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center is moving forward with plans to extend services, after the Toledo City Council approved project plans Tuesday.

The approved plans allow for the demolition of the D'Youville Education Center and the expansion of the emergency room outpatient and surgery building.

It also allows Mercy Health to build a new outpatient dialysis center.

This expansion will happened at 2213 Cherry Street and at 2527 Cherry Street.

