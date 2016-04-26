Toledo taxis to modernize meters

Toledo City Council members approved legislation Tuesday allowing taxis to move from mechanical meters to digital meters.

Tom Waniewski, council member, says the city had strict rules about taxis using mechanical meters to track trips.

Now companies can install digital meters that use software to measure travel based on GPS.

Scott Potter, co-owner of Black & White Transportation, says digital meters provide more accountability.

