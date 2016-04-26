Toledo council to hold expert panel on Lake Erie problem - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo council to hold expert panel on Lake Erie problem

Protesters want Toledo City Council members to pass a resolution telling the U.S. EPA to declare Lake Erie impaired. (Source: WTOL) Protesters want Toledo City Council members to pass a resolution telling the U.S. EPA to declare Lake Erie impaired. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Several protesters gathered outside and inside One Government Center Tuesday to send a message about the future of Lake Erie.

Mike Ferner, a former mayoral candidate, led the group, who carried signs saying things like "Mayor! How much is Lake Erie Worth?"

Ferner says he wants Toledo City Council members to pass a resolution telling the U.S. EPA to declare Lake Erie impaired. Ferner says declaring the
lake impaired demands accountability and a clean up process. 

But Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson isn't sure that's the best way to fix the lake's problems. A council committee hearing is in the works to bring in experts to debate the options.

"Some of the things that are being asked about, having the Lake declared impaired, that's an easy thing to do, but does it get us to the place of really addressing the things that we need to address?" asked Mayor Hicks-Hudson. "Some would say 'yes,' others would say 'not sure,' and I think we need to make a really educated rational decision."

Lucas County Commissioners have thrown their support behind declaring Lake Erie impaired. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly