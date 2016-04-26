Police respond to crash at Campbell and Pulaski in central Toled - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police respond to crash at Campbell and Pulaski in central Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are on the scene of crash after a car slammed into a pole on Campbell and Pulaski in central Toledo.

Police say the crash happened around 8:45 P.M. The car was heading west on Campbell.

They believe the diver of that car was speeding and lost control of the vehicle.

Police say the driver slammed into a telephone pole and knocked it over. 

There were five people in the car; one adult and four children all under the age of 14.

They were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Right now they are believed to have non life threatening injures, with mostly broken bones. 

An accident Re-constructionist is coming out to access the scene and damages.

First Energy is reporting 37 customers without power due to the crash.

